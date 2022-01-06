James Kipp Recreation Area closed through April 1

Starting on Jan.18, the James Kipp Recreation Area will temporarily close for the 2022 winter season, according to Bureau of Land Management officials at the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument.

Day-use areas, including the boat ramp, fish-cleaning station and restroom facilities, will be inaccessible throughout the winter closure. The James Kipp Recreation Area is scheduled to reopen April 1.

“The river surface is now frozen over,” said Paul Sever, a BLM outdoor recreation planner at the monument.

Looking for something to do during the freezing winter temperatures? The Missouri Breaks Interpretive Center in Fort Benton, Montana, welcomes winter visitors from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

