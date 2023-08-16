This is the seventh in a series of stories about touring the Jefferson Valley.

For 84 miles the Jefferson River lazily wanders. It passes through lush cottonwood bottoms and a rocky canyon containing the state’s most famous caves. After snaking through a wide river basin it joins the Madison and then the Gallatin rivers to form the mighty Missouri River.

The Jefferson has gotten a lot of attention recently for its declining trout fishery, an affliction that’s struck its two tributaries, the Ruby and Big Hole rivers.

The stream has long struggled to maintain flows in the heat of summer as it’s dewatered for agriculture. Consequently, it sees a lot fewer recreationists when compared to neighboring rivers. According to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, in 1983 the stream attracted more than 27,400 angler days. Following successive years of drought, that effort dropped as low as 7,000 before rebounding to around 14,000 angler days. This information and more can be found online.

Another great source is the Jefferson River Canoe Trail website. This detailed page offers a variety of historical information on the Lewis and Clark Expedition, as well as suggestions on where to launch, river miles and campsites. The website is hosted by the Jefferson River Chapter of the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation.

FWP has 11 fishing access sites along the river. We recently canoed an upper stretch, from the community of Silver Star downstream to the diversion dam. The takeout here was steep and the mosquito population was thick, but we only saw a few other floaters, which is rare on a Montana river in summer.

Diversion dams are frequent along the river. Make sure you know where they are before launching. Again, the Canoe Trail website offers great details on which side of the river to paddle or walk to avoid any problems.