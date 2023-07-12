This is the second story exploring the Jefferson Valley.

The Point of Rocks Road took a toll on my vehicles.

First my motorcycle got bounced onto its side as it was trailered behind my truck. Then, as I was leaving the Whitehall gas station, a customer flagged me down to inform me my passenger side front tire was flat.

So much for a cheap vacation. The trip ended up costing me a new set of tires that I was hoping I could make it through summer on.

Oh well, enough about me.

Here’s a good think about Point of Rocks Road. It leads to Renova Hot Springs.

For those of you seeking bar service, this isn’t the place to go. It’s undeveloped. That means moss may be growing or silt could be settled in the pool. At this time of year, there are also numerous mosquitoes hanging around, looking for a blood meal.

You may want to save this trip for a cool spring or fall night to avoid the insects. There are several pools along a side channel of the Jefferson River and just off the road. They vary in temperature, from fairly cool to pretty darn hot — around 110 degrees.

Industrious visitors have rocked off the springs, including some who hauled concrete to the site.

Because of the easy access, the site can turn into a party spot on weekends, one local said. Nearby BLM land provides a parking area. Please pick up after yourself and don’t leave trash. Also leave any glass bottles or vessels at home.