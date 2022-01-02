Jet boat carries history of an era, can it be resurrected?

The boat purchase eventually led my father to Canyon Ferry Reservoir where we started camping at Goose Bay Marina. When the 13-foot trailer began feeling too crowded, he bought land on the other end of the lake above Yacht Basin. It was there about four years later my father introduced me to his carpentry skills. From trees he logged and sawed using his uncle’s tractor-powered sawmill, dad created the rough wood for a “cabin” of his own design. “Jack’s Shack,” as it became known, was from then on the centerpiece of our summers.

All of this because he bought a boat. A boat that he later gifted to me and I – not being mechanically inclined and having busted it up badly in a Cemetery Island camping trip storm – sold to my uncle, his brother.

My uncle repaired the damage and this summer, my cousin asked if I’d be interested in re-taking possession of the boat, some 20 years later. All of my memories of growing up with that 19-foot fiberglass beauty came flooding back. I felt guilty and giddy at the same time. Towing it back to Billings from Canyon Ferry, one of the trailer tires blew, reminding me of the responsibility I was undertaking.