Award-winning Red Lodge photographer Jim Petek will share his nature photographs on Sept. 18 as the guest speaker for the Yellowstone Valley Audubon Society.

Petek became interested in nature photography 50 years ago. A now-retired heavy equipment operator, he is a self-taught amateur who honed his craft by visiting national wildlife refuges throughout Montana and the western U.S. pursuing his passion — birds.

His images have appeared in numerous magazines and calendars, one of which was chosen by the Roger Tory Peterson Institute of Natural History in 1993 to be included in a 3-year traveling exhibit titled “Nature Photography: A Current Perspective.”

His striking photo of Bohemian waxwings won the “Composition and Form” category in the prestigious, international BBC Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. He traveled to London to receive the award in 2000.

Originally from Billings, where he still holds the single-game scoring record in basketball for Central High, he is a longtime resident of Red Lodge.

The program will begin at 7 p.m. in the Mayflower Church. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with coffee and cookies. The program is free, as always, and the public is welcome.