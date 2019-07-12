Two outdoorsmen afflicted with Type 1 diabetes are attempting to summit the highest peaks in each of the 50 states in 50 days or less.
Patrick Mertes and Michael Shelver started the project on June 29 by climbing Alaska's 20,310-foot high Denali Peak and are scheduled to climb Montana's high point, Granite Peak, on July 20.
They've dubbed the effort PROJECT 50-in-50 with the purpose of proving that nothing is impossible with Type 1 diabetes.
Over the course of their journey they plan to travel more than 16,000 miles to hike, run, walk and ski through 315 miles of trails.
The feat would not be possible for duo without the help of their Dexcom G6, a continuous glucose monitor that helps them manage their T1D on and off the trails. The Dexcom G6 uses a small sensor placed on a patient’s lower abdomen to wirelessly send glucose levels to a smart phone, smart watch or receiver, allowing the patient to closely and discreetly monitor their glucose numbers without pricking their finger. The system also has built-in alerts and alarms that proactively notify patients and their family and friends before their blood glucose reaches potentially dangerous levels.
Local adventurers who would like to join in on the journey are invited to meet Mertes and Shelver and hike with them by signing up on their website at project50in50.org/join-us. See their full journey schedule online.