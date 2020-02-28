Judge cancels oil and gas leases on some sage grouse lands

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"It's a real win for public process and transparency in federal decision making," Brooks said. "It could change the outcome potentially. The government could say after hearing public comment, 'This is potentially important habitat.'"

The state of Wyoming, the oil industry and the federal government had argued against cancelling the leases outright because of the huge amount of money at stake. They wanted Bush to merely suspend them or say that no drilling could occur pending more public comment.

Cancelling the leases "would require BLM to refund over $125 million worth of revenues to the purchasers," attorneys for Wyoming and the Western Energy Alliance said in a joint court filing. "This represents a massive disruptive consequence to the federal government, the affected state governments, and the lessees."

Bush said he had considered the "undeniably significant" economic impacts of voiding the lease sales. But judge said allowing the leases to stand would provide incentive for the government to approve potentially illegal projects out of the hope that they would be "too massive to unwind."

BLM spokesman Derrick Henry said in response to the ruling that the agency supports "common-sense adjustments" to rules that govern leasing as a way to get rid of "burdensome regulations."