Judge upholds lethal removal of cattle-killing grizzlies

Cattlemen have contended that a prohibition against killing grizzlies could cripple their operations. Conflict has been chronic, with 527 cattle, almost all calves, confirmed killed by bruins in the span between the 2010 and 2018 grazing seasons. Some 35 grizzlies were killed in response during the same time.

"If you're not removing them from the population, which is a nice way of saying killing them, what are you going to do?" Daniel rancher Charles Price asked the News&Guide. "They wanted an injunction to stop removing bears immediately, this season, and they had no plans to do anything with them other than musical chairs."

Trapping and relocating bears has been a first option when the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has dealt with depredating bears. If an animal returns and is again implicated in killing livestock, its odds of being put down increase.

Fish and Wildlife's biological opinion imposes no restrictions on relocations, and the injunction sought by the Western Watersheds Project did not request that the judge restrict managers' ability to haul conflict grizzlies to other parts of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

For that reason, Persell said, ranchers' worries about effects on their operations were overblown.