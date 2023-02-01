 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OUTDOORS JUST FOR KIDS

5 tips to make ice fishing fun for children

Ice fishing with children

Ice fishing with children tests an adult’s amateur guiding skills. Here are a few tips to keep in mind when taking the entire family ice fishing.

Find safe ice: Five inches is a commonly recommended thickness. You can check with other ice anglers who have already been out, but always verify by drilling a test hole before you venture very far away from shore.

Wear spikes: If the ice is thick enough, to help everyone get around, invest in slip-on ice traction cleats. If there is some snow cover, the heavy tread of most insulated boots may be enough, but cleats can provide a boost of confidence. Remember, a slip and fall can promptly end an outing.

Dress warm: Dress in warm layers and be well protected from the cold. Purchase a pack of hand warmers. Closely monitor the child’s warmth. Sometimes it may be too cold.

Like camping: A little tent or hut not only provides protection from wind but it also raises the fun level because you are hanging out in a play house. Ample snacks and a thermos of hot chocolate are great distractions.

Bring bait: When ice fishing with children, you want to keep the odds in your favor for catching fish and bait is hard to beat. Also, a bucket of minnows or a container of wiggling mealworms can be something to hold their attention while awaiting a nibble.

Remember to stay safe, warm and keep the outing short. Don’t make the trip such a grind that they don't want to come back again.

– Wyoming Game and Fish

From Montana FWP: Ice fishing is a great way (and we would argue, the best way) to get outside and spend the day in the winter. But remember, no ice is 100% safe, and no fish, no matter how big, is worth your life. Take if from FWP's Stacy Schmidt - crayfish hunter by night, ice safety technician by day - and her team at Lewis and Clark Search and Rescue.
