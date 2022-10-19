Agates rock! Search the Yellowstone River for special stones

Two women were moving rocks on a beach along the Yellowstone River the other day.

“Did you lose something?” I asked.

“No,” they replied. They were looking for agates.

You may have seen agates in gift or rock shops. Although they appear to look like a regular rough stone on the outside, inside an agate there can be beautiful designs. Ones on the Yellowstone, from Billings downstream, are known as moss agates because of their designs. Sometimes the pattern looks like a hillside or a tree. Sometimes there are layers of different colors.

Agates are formed inside of rocks made by volcanoes, called igneous rocks. It may take thousands of years for water, thick with the mineral silica, to seep into the rock’s holes and create an agate. That’s why there are often layers, since the crystal forms over such a long time.

To tell whether a rock you found is an agate, hold it up to the sun to see if the light goes through it. You can also use a flashlight. This is called translucence, meaning some of the light can get through the rock.

“Agates with a reddish exterior are more common in the far eastern portions of the river, around Terry, Glendive and Sidney,” according to a 2010 Billings Gazette story. “Blue colors are more common from Forsyth to Miles City.”

Agate collectors unlock the beauty of their stones by cutting them open and polishing them to a glossy finish. They can then be cut into smaller pieces to make jewelry or art. Some people think agates have a calming effect, so carrying one may make you feel better.

One of the women I saw had a small hand rake she was using to work through the gravel. It seems like fall would be a great time to look for agates since the weather is mild and the river’s flow is low.

Even if you don’t find an agate, you can have fun finding other beautiful stones. One person I met had a whole sandwich bag of special rocks he had found while floating down the river. They may not be precious to anyone else, but they were to him.