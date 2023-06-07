Alligator snapping turtles get the award for biggest turtles in the United States. They can grow to more than 200 pounds.

They get their names from their strong jaws and hook-shaped snouts.

Recently a big snapping turtle was filmed along the Chicago River in Illinois. It was out of the water soaking up some sun when botanist Joey Santore shot a video. He nicknamed the rotund reptile “Chonkosaurus,” because it was fat and chonky. I had to look up the word chonky, which is apparently a loving way for a dog owner to refer to their overweight pooch.

Alligator snapping turtles are one of three snapping turtles that live in the United States. The other two are the common snapping turtle and the Suwannee alligator snapping turtle. Alligator snapping turtles live in the south from Texas to Florida. Suwannee alligator snapping turtles are found only in the Suwannee River basin in northern Florida and southern Georgia.

The common snapping turtle lives from southeastern Canada to the southwestern edge of the Rocky Mountains and as far east as Nova Scotia and Florida.

In Montana, snapping turtles are mainly found in the eastern third of the state where they can grow to have shells 8 to 14 inches long and weight 10 to 35 pounds.

The Suwannee and alligator snapping turtles are listed as threatened in many states, which may be surprising considering they spend so much of their time hiding under the surface of brown, silty water.

One way researchers get around trapping turtles, which can be dangerous for the turtle and their captors, is to take water samples. From the water scientists can find DNA the turtles have shed, this is called eDNA.

DNA stands for deoxyribonucleic acid, the e in eDNA stands for environmental. DNA is inside cells and provides information, like blueprints, so the cell can work. Scientists in Montana are using eDNA to identify which fish live in certain streams. This can be especially important when looking for fish that are not native to a stream so they can be removed.