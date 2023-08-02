The small brown bird, a house wren, was continually singing from a tree near where I was sitting. Was it mad at me for invading its home? Was it calling for a mate? Why do birds sing, anyway?

The American Bird Conservancy has a great website post about why birds sing. Like I had guessed, the bird could have been singing to attract a mate. It also may have been defending its nesting area.

“Songs often carry long distances and display the singer's health and vigor, warning away potential competitors and attracting potential partners,” the web page noted.

All About Birds, another great website, also gave me more information about house wrens. Did you know they live across a large area, from Canada all the way to the most southern point in South America.

Although small, only weighing about as much as two quarters, they are very aggressive and will peck at larger birds, even taking over nests.

My wife was up at 4 in the morning one day and heard a robin singing very loudly in the backyard. Why, she wondered, is the robin up so early and singing? The American Bird Conservancy said this is known as the dawn chorus.

“Ornithologists aren't really sure why birdsong peaks at this time, but it may be a way to make use of a time of day that is too dark for good foraging, or just a ‘warm up’ session to help birds ensure they're singing as well as possible throughout the day,” the website answered.

Here’s another cool fact from the American Bird Conservancy: Birds have a special organ called a syrinx. It’s located in their windpipe just above their lungs. In songbirds, which account for about 4,000 species, the syrinx is very well developed, helping them make the complex songs they sing. They can even sing two notes at the same time.

— Brett French, Gazette Outdoors editor