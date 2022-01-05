An ancient sea battle offers clues to ocean life

More than 2,200 years ago a great sea battle was fought off the northwestern coast of Sicily. Sicily is the largest island in the Mediterranean Sea, found just off the “toe” of Italy.
This ancient fight was between Romans, from Italy, and the Carthaginians, who lived across the sea in the most northern portion of Africa. At the time, both fitted their ships with rams made of bronze. The rams stretched out from the front of the boats like a sharp spear point. The idea was to use the ram to crash into the other navy’s ship, poking a hole into the wooden ship below the water line so it would sink.
Since scientists have discovered where this great sea battle took place they’ve found 13 rams on the bottom of the sea. As many as 50 Carthaginian ships may have sunk in the fight.
When researchers cleaned off one of the hollow, heavy metal objects – weighing more than 370 pounds – they counted the remains of different animals that had died inside the object.
They were able to identify 114 different invertebrates. These are animals that don’t have a backbone. Included were 33 different snails, 25 separate clam-like animals, 33 different types of worms and 23 assorted moss animals called bryozoans.
By looking at all of the different things that were living inside the metal, the scientists are trying to figure out which animals may have arrived first and which came later. When some of the animals used the metal as a home, they made it easier for others to settle there. They could also see the difference between what was stuck to the very old piece of metal compared to more recent shipwrecks.
What they found was that after more than 2,200 years, the animals living on the old ram were similar to what was naturally living on the sea floor. Nature had taken over the remains of a long ago battle on the sea.
