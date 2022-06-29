Aquarium fish don't belong in local waters

It can be fun to have a fish aquarium in your house. Some people find it relaxing to look at the exotic species swimming around. Others have very cool tanks to hold the fish that are like works of art.

Unfortunately, some fish tank owners grow tired of taking care of their pets but don’t want to kill them. So they dump the fish tank out into a local pond, stream or river. Sometimes, anglers will dump their baitfish out into streams or lakes if they don’t use them all. Both are a big no-no, and may be illegal.

Often the fish aren’t natives to where they are dumped, making them an aquatic invasive species, as agencies like the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks call them.

“People do not realize or do not consider the effect of a seemingly small act like releasing fish in a local pond,” said James Capurso, regional fisheries biologist for the Forest Service’s Pacific Northwest Region. “The consequences for the native fish population can be severe.”

One pond in a subdivision in Bozeman suddenly grew a population of smallmouth bass. Someone put them in the pond, which had to be poisoned to remove the fish since they are not native to the area.

The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks also checks boats as they travel through the state. Inspectors at these sites are looking for aquatic invasive species, or AIS, like zebra mussels and plants like Eurasian milfoil. By attaching themselves to boats, as they are towed from one lake or river to another, these plants and animals can hitch a ride to where they are not wanted.

“Preventing the introduction of invasive species is key to the future of native fish,” the Forest Service reminds people.

If you see any fish that appears unusual or concerning, report it to a local agency like Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

