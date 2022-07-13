Be safe around Yellowstone's bison by keeping your distance

So far this summer, bison have injured three visitors to Yellowstone National Park.

Hopefully you can visit Yellowstone this summer, the 150th anniversary of its creation, and see wildlife like bison, elk, pronghorns, bighorn sheep and deer safely.

Here’s some information about bison and how to stay safe if you do go.

Bison are also called buffalo. It may have come from the French word for beef, which is “boeuf.” Bison is the scientific name, but you can use buffalo, too. My father made up his own name for them, calling them fluffabos.

Bison are big. Large males can weigh up to 2,000 pounds, the largest land mammal in North America. Despite how heavy they are, bison are able to move quickly. They can jump up to 5 feet into the air and run as fast as 30 mph. The fastest a really fast human has ever run was about 27 mph. Most of us are much slower, about 6 to 8 mph. You can learn a bunch of other interesting information about bison on the park's website.

There are a lot of bison in Yellowstone, more than 5,000 spread across the park. They are likely to be one of the animals you will see in meadows, crossing streams and rolling in the dirt.

In areas where there are hot pools or geysers, the park requires visitors to stay on boardwalks. If there’s a bison on a boardwalk in front of you, back up. For their own protection, visitors to Yellowstone are required to stay 25 yards away from bison and other big animals like elk, deer and bighorn sheep. For bears and wolves, visitors must stay even farther away, 100 yards, to be safe.

When Yellowstone was created 150 years ago, not many bison were left. The Yellowstone herd is a wonderful example of how people can conserve animals by protecting them in special places like our nation’s first national park. If you get to see them, or other wildlife, keep a safe distance.