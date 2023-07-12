There are several ways you can tell if a bear has been in the woods, even if you don’t see the bear or its tracks.

Recently I saw an old pine log that had been resting on the forest floor for decades. It had been ripped open along its entire 10-foot length, with some of the rotted chunks scattered around.

A black bear tore into the rotted log looking for bugs, like ants, to eat. On a different log in another forest, I once saw the bear’s claw marks scratched into the wood where it had pried open the log. Not on an old tree, though.

Another common sign a bear has been in the area are overturned rocks. Usually the rocks are pretty big, as big as a basketball or larger. Again, the bear is lifting up the rocks looking for bugs to eat. I remember one hillside outside of Helena where several big rocks had been overturned. Some of the rocks were so large I would have had a hard time flipping them over, but not the bear. That shows you how strong they are.

On large rock slides in the high mountains near Yellowstone National Park, some grizzly bears will turn over rocks all day looking for army cutworm moths hiding in the shade. The moths are a great source of protein for the bears, and annoying for your parents when they get in the house and flutter around the lights.

Bears will also use some trees as signposts. They may rub on the rough bark to leave behind their scent, letting other bears know they are around. If you look closely you can see the bear’s hair stuck in the bark.

One last sign of a bear in the woods is their poop. In the summer when there are a lot of berries, bears will eat so many that their poop is filled with them. Some don’t even look like they got digested.

Keep your eyes open when walking in the woods and you may see signs of bears, along with other forest residents.