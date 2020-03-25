Big turtles have long roamed the earth

Imagine a turtle with a shell almost 8 feet long. This is big enough to hold a turtle weighing 2,500 pounds. You might call the huge turtle stupendous, which means extremely impressive or extraordinary.

Scientists reported in February that they found the fossil remains of just such a turtle’s upper shell — also called a carapace — which belongs to the now-extinct land turtles named Stupendemys geographicus.

The big turtle lived 5 to 10 million years ago and was dug up in a desert in South America. Back then, the desert was a very wet, swampy area that also included sharks. Scientists know this because a shark tooth was stuck in one of the Stupendemys shells.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Making sure they didn’t become shark food may explain why the big male turtles had horn-like features on the front of their shells, one on each side of their head. The horns would also protect them when they fought with other turtles.

Turtles are different from tortoises, although they look a lot alike. Tortoises only live on land, so their feet don’t have flippers like turtles. Tortoises are also vegetarians. Turtles will eat meat and vegetables.