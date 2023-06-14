We all know what red is, the color. Likewise, we finish a book we have read it. The two words sound the same but are spelled differently. So what does the word redd refer to then?

A redd is a fish spawning area. That’s where trout use their tails to make a groove in the river or creek gravel. Inside the groove a female will lay her eggs that are then fertilized by the male trout. A big female trout, weighing around 5 pounds, may lay up to 4,000 eggs that are covered with gravel after being fertilized.

In Montana, rainbow trout may spawn any time between April to July. The eggs will hatch in four to six weeks, depending on the water temperature. One easy way to remember is at a water temperature of 50 degrees the eggs can hatch in 50 days.

Because this is such a sensitive time in a fish’s life, the Bighorn River Alliance has put up signs along the stream in south-central Montana to educate and warn anglers. The signs, placed at fishing access sites, describe how to identify a redd. It also cautions anglers to avoid walking on these spawning beds and to not drop their boat anchor on top of the spawning beds. The group has named their effort: “Mind the Redd.”

The movement's founder, Ben Helgeson, hopes to promote appreciative understanding of an angler’s place in the health of the waters they fish.

Anne Marie Emery, who is the executive director of the group, said it’s important to protect redds because the Bighorn River, and other rivers across Montana, rely on wild fish to successfully reproduce because the state doesn’t stock its rivers with hatchery trout.

The group also urges anglers not to target fish when they are spawning, since that might reduce the chances of them successfully reproducing.