Blind Mexican cavefish has adapted to live in dark

About 20,000 years ago a silvery fish called the Mexican tetra was trapped in caves.

Living in the dark and in water with less oxygen, its body slowly changed.

Most surprising is that it has the outlines of eyes, but no eyes. The fish doesn’t need them in its always dark world. Another change is its color. While Mexican tetras above ground are silvery, the ones living in caves are pale pink. Their skin is so pale you can see their internal organs.

The blind Mexican cavefish also sleep less than their relatives who live above ground. That is somewhat surprising to scientists, because with less oxygen in the cave water, and less food to eat, it seems like the fish would be lazy.

Researchers thought this might be due to changes in the cave fishes’ blood, and it was. Instead of having more blood cells, like they thought, the fish has larger blood cells able to carry more oxygen.

The scientists were excited because the blind Mexican cavefish may show how other fish can change to survive in surface waters as the weather and waters get warmer. Warmer water contains less oxygen.

The blind Mexican cavefish may live three to five years. They eat a variety of foods like insects, worms and snails. When full grown, they measure almost 5 inches long.

There are more than 200 different cavefish species living around the world. They include the southern, northern and Ozark cavefish. The largest is found in India and grows up to a foot-and-a-half long.

