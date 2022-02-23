Bobcats roam across Montana, and not just the MSU ones

Just about anywhere you go in Montana, you may run into a bobcat. No, I don’t mean someone who went to school at Montana State University, whose mascot is the Bobcats. I mean the actual cat, scientifically known as Lynx rufus.

Bobcats are very adaptable, allowing them to live in much of the United States, as well as parts of western Canada and Mexico. It helps that they eat a lot of different foods – everything from eggs and rodents to fawns, birds and porcupines. They may travel as far as 12 miles, often at night or in the mornings or evenings, to find their food.

They are the smallest wild cats to live in Montana, about twice as big as a house cat, weighing in at 15 to 35 pounds and stretching about 28 to 37 inches, according to the Montana Field Guide.

People may confuse them with a lynx, but lynx have longer legs and live only in Western Montana. Bobcat fur can be gray, brown and even reddish and yellowish.

Although these cats can give birth at any time, they typically have their two to three kittens in the warmer months. Kittens will be on their own after about eight to 10 months.

Bobcats don’t have too many enemies, although mountain lions and coyotes will kill them. Trappers also kill bobcats for their fur. In some hunted populations, as many as 80% of the bobcats may die compared to about 30% where they aren’t hunted. Unhunted bobcats may die from disease and starvation. Where not hunted, a bobcat may live to be 7 to 16 years old, on average, although one that was captured lived to be 32.

MSU Bobcats can live to be much older. The school chose the small wild cat to be its mascot in 1916. The university was created in 1893. Back then it was known as the Agricultural College of the State of Montana and later was jokingly called Moo U.

