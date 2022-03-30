Book explores the fascinating world of fungi

My daughter gave me a great book recently that has opened my eyes to the amazing world of fungi.

The book, “Entangled Life, How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change our Minds & Shape Our Futures,” is written by Merlin Sheldrake if you want to track it down. You might have to have an adult read it to you, because it’s not written for children.

Fungi, he writes, are one of life’s kingdoms, just like animals and plants are kingdoms. The yeasts that help bread rise are fungi, as are some of the largest organisms in the world – sprawling networks of honey fungi, Sheldrake explains. Strangely, fungi are more closely related to animals than plants.

Did you know that all mushrooms are fungi but not all fungi are mushrooms? Mushrooms are like the fruit of some fungi, blossoming up. Some are so strong they can lift large stones when they grow. Others, like slime molds, almost seem to have a brain. They can “make decisions,” like finding the shortest path in a maze.

Truffles are a fungi that bloom underground. Trained dogs or pigs use their excellent sense of smell to find the truffles. Then their handlers dig them up. A truffle's smell is attractive to many animals, which is the fungi’s way to spread its spores, kind of like seeds. Once eaten, the fungi are scattered after an animal poops the spores out.

Matsutake mushrooms, which grow on the West Coast, are another example of a fungi that uses its smell to spread. Bears will tear up logs to get to them and Oregon mushroom hunters have reported seeing elk with bloody noses from seeking them in sharp soils, Sheldrake writes.

The root-like structures of fungi are called mycelium. Each of the branches of the mycelium is called a hypha. Like the slime mold, the hyphae can figure their way through a maze. Millions of these tiny tips can be found in a tablespoon of soil.

