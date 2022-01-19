Bossy chickens at the top of 'pecking order'

When chickens gather, some are bossy while others take orders.
A Norwegian zoologist noticed this behavior in the early 1900s. He described the interactions as a “pecking order.” Chickens that were more powerful pecked weaker ones.
The idea that animals establish pecking orders is no surprise. Such chain of command, known as a hierarchy, is common across many different species, including humans.
“Think of the interest we have in sports and competition,” said University of Cincinnati biologist Elizabeth Hobson. “Figuring out who is the best underlies a lot of what we like to watch.”
In Hobson’s study of pecking order with her colleagues, she found that dominant behavior “often has more to do with circumstance and opportunity than good genes or superior size and condition.”
After all, being the king chicken comes with costs, including greater risk of injury from battles when defending their position or territory. For that reason, some animals don’t rule for very long.
Also, while one chicken or animal may be picked on in one group, it could move to another group where it does all the pecking. That’s because the make-up of the group, along with cooperation between individuals, may change the situation.
Animals will also find ways to signal they are the top banana without having to fight. African cichlid fish turn bright colors when they move up the pecking order ladder.
“The more you know, the more you realize all you don’t know,” Hobson said.
