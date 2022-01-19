Bossy chickens at the top of 'pecking order'

When chickens gather, some are bossy while others take orders.

A Norwegian zoologist noticed this behavior in the early 1900s. He described the interactions as a “pecking order.” Chickens that were more powerful pecked weaker ones.

The idea that animals establish pecking orders is no surprise. Such chain of command, known as a hierarchy, is common across many different species, including humans.

“Think of the interest we have in sports and competition,” said University of Cincinnati biologist Elizabeth Hobson. “Figuring out who is the best underlies a lot of what we like to watch.”

In Hobson’s study of pecking order with her colleagues, she found that dominant behavior “often has more to do with circumstance and opportunity than good genes or superior size and condition.”

After all, being the king chicken comes with costs, including greater risk of injury from battles when defending their position or territory. For that reason, some animals don’t rule for very long.