Building dams in small streams can harm fish
OUTDOORS JUST FOR KIDS

Building dams in small streams can harm fish

Just say no to dams

As summertime temperatures heat up and the chance to cool down in the water arrives, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is reminding people that building dams in creeks and streams can harm fish. This is especially true for bull trout, which swim up small creeks in late summer to spawn.

In recent years, FWP has seen more dams being built in small streams. The features are often constructed near campgrounds, most likely to pool water for swimming. Dams are also found at dispersed camping sites and at bridges and culverts along forest roads.

These dams may seem harmless, but they can collect branches that build up over time. Dams may also be built up as new campers move into an area.

While small dams can be washed out during spring's high water, these features often remain.

Fish may have traveled a great distance from downstream to spawn and their inability to travel past a dam can harm the fish population for many miles downstream.

You may have seen trout in dammed swimming hole pools and believe that by building a dam you are helping stream life and trout. This is not the case. Streams consist of a series of connected habitat types such as riffles, pools and side channels. By building dams, people limit the ability of all aquatic life from reaching these different areas.

Building dams in creeks is also illegal. If you see a small hand-made dam on a creek, please dismantle it. Notify your local FWP office if you notice dams repeatedly being built in popular areas.

— Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

