Building dams in small streams can harm fish

As summertime temperatures heat up and the chance to cool down in the water arrives, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is reminding people that building dams in creeks and streams can harm fish. This is especially true for bull trout, which swim up small creeks in late summer to spawn.

In recent years, FWP has seen more dams being built in small streams. The features are often constructed near campgrounds, most likely to pool water for swimming. Dams are also found at dispersed camping sites and at bridges and culverts along forest roads.

These dams may seem harmless, but they can collect branches that build up over time. Dams may also be built up as new campers move into an area.

While small dams can be washed out during spring's high water, these features often remain.

Fish may have traveled a great distance from downstream to spawn and their inability to travel past a dam can harm the fish population for many miles downstream.