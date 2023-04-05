Someone who lives in a different part of the country, or sometimes even in a different area of the state, may talk a bit differently than you do. We call these accents, and apparently bull elk may have accents too.

Accents in humans can sound nasally. Words may be stretched out in what we call a drawl.

Bull elk are known for making loud sounds called bugles. They make these during the fall mating season, known as the rut. Bugles are a way for the bulls to scare off other bulls. They may also lure in other bulls looking to steal the bull’s cows for mating.

Hunters will even mimic bull bugles and cow elk noises to try and lure elk in closer for a shot.

Bulls start bugling as young as 2 years old. Another researcher years ago broke their calls down into four parts: the on-glide, whistle, off-glide and grunts.

According to a study published in the Journal of Mammalogy, bull elk bugles in Colorado, Wyoming and Pennsylvania were compared. The scientists found differences in the pitch as well as in how long the bulls bugled based on where they live.

Elk also seem to bugle more in some areas, like a national park such as Yellowstone where they can’t be hunted, compared to a place where they may be killed by a hunter. Research has also shown bulls will bugle in different areas depending on where they live. Hunted elk seem more likely to bugle in timber rather than out in open meadows.

This brings up the question: When animals like elk are trapped and released in new states, do they sound funny to the other elk already living there?