It’s not often I vacuum my backyard.

Actually, I’ve never vacuumed it until last week.

My problem was an increasing number of acorns the neighborhood squirrels were chewing off our bur oak tree (also spelled burr oak), clunking to the ground. Walking around my backyard is now like walking on a bunch of crunchy marbles, not something you want to do in your bare feet.

One estimate said an older oak can produce 10,000 acorns in a year. Bur oak, the type of tree in my yard, can live to be 200 to 300 years old. If these older trees even only produce 1,000 acorns a year, that’s a heck of a good reproduction strategy.

By dropping so many seeds, some will survive to make more trees, even if squirrels and other animals eat hundreds of them, so some will survive to make more trees. Ducks, turkeys, deer, rabbits and mice also will supposedly eat the nuts. Native Americans roasted or boiled the nuts before eating them, but they are more bitter than other white oak acorns.

Squirrels bury acorns, leaving holes all over my yard. The ones they forget to dig up can take root and grow into trees.

Bur oaks are native to the Midwest and East, and are appreciated for the amount of shade they provide. If my tree is any indication, they also seem to be fairly good at surviving drought. The acorns bur oaks grow are the largest of any North American oak tree. The tree’s species name is macrocarpa, which is derived from ancient Greek — makros meaning large and karpos meaning fruit.

I was vacuuming my backyard because trying to rake up the oaks didn’t seem like it was working. The nuts are small enough to fit between the tines on my rake, so I was just moving them around. Vacuuming, I thought, might be easier, but we have a big backyard and I don’t have a lot of patience. Hopefully the squirrels are hungry this year.

— Brett French, Gazette Outdoors editor