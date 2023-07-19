Ever paddled or rode in a canoe? It can be a great way to explore rivers and lakes.

Cultures around the world have made canoes going back several thousands of years. Materials such as logs, tree bark and animal skins were used to make the narrow boats. Now they are usually made of plastic or fiberglass. Years ago, canoes were made of aluminum.

On a recent trip to Fort Benton, I stopped in at the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument visitor center. The center and monument are managed by the Bureau of Land Management, also known as the BLM.

Many people explore the monument by canoeing the river. So it makes sense the center has a canoe on display that visitors can climb into to get a feel for the boats.

There’s also a sign asking: How would you pack a canoe? The information is good advice. Here are some of the tips.

When loading a canoe, keep your weight low and centered in the boat. Multiple small bags allow you to balance the boat, side to side and at either end. Bring sealed plastic bags for snacks, sunscreen, rain gear and maps.

Some of the gear a canoer may pack includes: one paddle per person, plus one extra (always good to have a spare); a personal flotation device, also called a life jacket; a seat cushion; dry bags designed to keep your clothing or camping gear from getting wet; a throw rope and bag for emergency rescues; a large sponge or bucket to bail out water; an anchor or stakes and a rope to secure the boat.

Some of the personal items recommended for a canoe trip include: sunscreen as well as a long-sleeved shirt, pants, wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses; rain jacket; toilet paper; water; maps; waterproof matches or several ways to start a fire; a knife or multi-tool; a headlamp or flashlight and extra batteries; and first-aid supplies and bug repellent.

These are just a few of the things canoers may need for a trip. Camping gear is needed for longer paddling trips. However, whether paddling a canoe for an hour, day or several days, they are a great way to explore our watery world.