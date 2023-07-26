You can be an agent of discovery while exploring places across Montana, including Pompey’s Pillar National Monument, Holter Dam, Holter Lake or the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument.

It’s simple. All you need is your parent’s mobile phone, iPad or home computer. Then download the free Agents of Discovery app.

At home, you can complete missions while learning about forests, deserts, grasslands and other places along with the wildlife that live there. Another option is the Discover Dinosaurs Mission. Using the app, you can help the Bureau of Land Management protect dinosaur fossils. There’s also a Bat Mission to learn more about the insect-eating mammals.

The app has different missions in several western states that are geared to using a cell phone to explore an area. In Montana, as mentioned above, the app will teach you about places, plants and animals at each site as you walk around.

For example, it may ask you to look at a cottonwood tree and then guess what the many uses of the tree could be. By clicking on the multiple choice answers offered, you can find out how much you know. The app will keep score.

The app was created in 2015 by a former teacher, Mary Clark, to encourage students to learn more about the natural world.

“Over time, it became apparent that although the original goal had been to get youth off screens and outdoors, ‘screen time could be green time,” the Agents of Discovery website noted. “Based on this idea and extensive research, Mary and her team began pursuing the goal of transforming education through fun, place-based, augmented reality gaming.”