By the 1980s, the California condor population was only about 22 birds. Recently, the 1,111th condor that hatched in the wild was tagged by researchers. It's a great sign of success in recovering the species.

California condors have been around for a long time, dating back at least 40,000 years. In those days they were found across North America and shared the landscape with many animals that are now extinct, like the saber-toothed tiger and giant sloths.

The big black birds with white markings on their wings and bald heads are a type of vulture, birds that dine on dead animals. California condors are the largest birds in North America with a wingspan that can stretch out to 10 feet. Andean condors, which live in South America, are the largest flying birds in the world.

Their large wings help them soar and glide as they search for food. They can go two weeks without eating and will eat a lot when they can, storing up to 3 pounds of meat in a bag-like attachment in their throat called a crop.

The 1,111th wild bird to be tagged by researchers was born in Utah’s Zion National Park in 2021. It joins about 350 other wild condors, thanks to the work of groups like The Peregrine Fund and The Southwest Condor Working Group, along with federal agencies.

Helping California condor populations regrow was difficult because the females only lay one egg each time they nest and may not nest every year. Once born, however, condors can live for 50 years.

Condors still face one difficult challenge, as do many other wild birds that feed on dead animals — lead poisoning. Animals killed by hunters using lead bullets can cause birds like eagles and other scavengers to eat lead fragments. The metal makes them sick and, depending on how much they eat, may kill them.

Such poisonings are believed to have led to the decline in condor populations and continue to be blamed for more than half of all condor deaths. To help, some hunters are now shooting copper bullets instead of lead.