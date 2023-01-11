Can you dig it? American badgers sure can

The weasel family has many interesting characters, from ferrets and otters to wolverines and badgers.

The American badger lives across much of North America, including Montana. It likes open grasslands, but can also be found in some forests.

Built low to the ground with a wide body, badgers spend a lot of time digging. They use claws almost 2 inches long to quickly dig holes that they use as dens, to make pits for outhouses and to hide from predators.

You can tell a badger den from other animal dens by the wide, D-shaped hole, with the flat side of the D on the ground. When threatened, a badger will back into the hole and may even pull dirt down in front of it to hide. They have an extra eyelid that helps them see when they are digging without getting dirt in their eyes.

Although American badgers breed in the summer, the female won’t give birth until sometime between February and May. That’s because the fertilized egg won’t begin growing until the winter. This is called delayed implantation. Birth of one to five baby badgers comes only six weeks after the eggs start growing. Females can become pregnant when they are only 4 months old.

Badgers use their claws to dig up meals of mice and other rodents. They will also eat snakes and eggs. Coyotes are sometimes seen with badgers. As the badger digs the coyote will stand alert to catch any rodents that try to escape.

Although badgers are most active at night, they can be seen during the day. And even though badgers have short legs, standing only about 9 inches tall, they can run up to about 19 mph for fairly long distances.