Cassiopea jellyfish make stinging water

Jellyfish are odd animals. They float around in the ocean with no brain, bones, blood or heart. They have arms, called tentacles, which contain cells that sting or stun prey that they can eat.

One type of jellyfish, the Cassiopea, must have become tired of floating because it lives on the bottom of the ocean. It is found in shallow water in places like southern Florida and Hawaii. Known as the upside-down jellyfish, it sits on the sand, its tentacles pointed upward. It looks kind of like a flower and can get as big as a Frisbee.

People swimming above the upside-down jellyfish sometimes complained their skin itched or stung. The swimmers called it stinging water.

"We knew that the water gets stingy, but no one had spent the time to figure out exactly how it happens," said zoologist Allen Collins of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

So Collins and other scientists did some studies. They found that when Cassiopea jellyfish are disturbed or feeding they will release snot-like blobs filled with stinging cells.