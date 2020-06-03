Celebrate summer, but please be safe

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Summer is just around the corner. On calendars the first official day is June 20.

Mid-June is the beginning of summer because that’s when we see the longest day of the year in our northern area of the United States. As I write this, the sunset is coming at 9 at night with sunrise at about 5:30 in the morning — almost 16 hours of daylight.

Although summer is a great time to have fun, it’s also important to be safe when you are outdoors. Here are some things to remember.

Wear a hat and sunscreen to avoid getting a sunburn. Sunburns can be very painful and can cause long-term damage to your skin. Avoid getting burned if you can.

Drinking plenty of water, not soda or juices, is important to keep your body healthy and cool when it is warm outside.

When playing near or in lakes, creeks, rivers and sometimes even swimming pools, wear a life jacket. Take swimming lessons so you can learn to move, float and be safe when you are in the water.