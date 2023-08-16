Earlier this month, a Chinese zoo was accused of putting a human in a sun bear costume. The rumor began because the bear was filmed standing on its hind legs and facing a crowd.

Although zoo officials said the bear was very real, you may be wondering what is a sun bear. The Bornean Sun Bear Conservation Center’s website offers a lot of information about the animals.

Sun bears live in tropical forests in Southeast Asia. They get their name from the U-like marking on their chest, which someone thought looked like a setting or rising sun. They can grow to about 4 to 6 feet long and weigh around 44 to 154 pounds when fully grown. Despite this size, they are the smallest bear in the world.

Next to the panda, sun bears are also one of the rarest species of bears in the world. One estimate put their population at less than 1,000 bears left in the wild.

Very long tongues, about 7 to 10 inches, help sun bears feed on termite mounds and in beehives. In fact, one of their nicknames is the honey bear. Long claws help them climb trees to find food, which includes fruit.

The bears have lost much of the forest where they live as people have cut down trees and created plantations for crops like palm oil. They are also hunted for their paws and gall bladders, an organ valued by some as folk medicine.

Although hunting the bears is outlawed, mothers will also be killed and their cubs taken for the pet trade.

With their short noses and ears and rounded heads, the bears somewhat resemble the North American black bear. They can live to around 25 years in the wild, and up to 30 in zoos.

— Brett French, Gazette Outdoors editor