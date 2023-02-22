Cats don’t like water. At least that’s the belief. If you have ever tried to bathe a cat, you may know this for a fact.

One cougar in the Pacific Northwest has dunked that fairy tale. The male cougar had been captured and fitted with a collar as part of the Olympic Cougar Project. The collar sends signals to scientists, showing where the big cat traveled.

This collared cougar swam about a half mile across the ocean to reach an island. The scientists then figured out how many other islands a lion could reach by swimming that far in the Northwest. They found more than 6,000 that a swimming cougar could reach by “island hopping.”

Cougars have also been seen on four other islands that are about a mile-and-a-quarter from another island or the mainland. Given that distance, another 775 islands were estimated to be within the reach of swimming cougars.

It’s maybe not surprising they are good swimmers when you remember male cougars can weigh up to 170 pounds and are strong enough to kill larger animals like elk and mule deer. Female cougars may weigh up to 120 pounds.

If cougars aren’t afraid to swim across ocean waters, it’s a safe guess that neither rivers or lakes would stop a cougar from going where it wanted to travel.

The research in the Pacific Northwest, in this case the state of Washington, was done by Panthera, a group dedicated to protecting wild cats. Other names for cougar include mountain lion and puma. To learn more about large wild cats, check out Panthera’s website at panthera.org.