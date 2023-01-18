Could Doctor Doolittle talk to turtles?

If Doctor Doolittle was real, could he talk to turtles?

Doctor Doolittle was the character created by British author Hugh Lofting. “The Story of Doctor Doolittle” was later made into movies. The good doctor’s skill was being able to talk to animals. Then he could help them.

Back in 2014 a study was published saying giant South American river turtles talked to each other, according to a CNN article.

Fascinated by the story, biologist Gabriel Jorgewich-Cohen put a waterproof microphone in his pet turtle’s living space. To his surprise, he recorded a series of sounds.

Based on his research, Jorgewich-Cohen concluded that 53 different species, previously believed to be quiet, made sounds such as clicks, chirps, hisses and purrs.

Are these sounds ways that turtles talk to each other? Or are they just noises? That will take more research, other scientists believe.

Montana is home to three types of turtles: pond turtles, snapping turtles and spiny softshell turtles.

Turtles are related to other reptiles, but are unusual in that they grow shells, called a carapace. The carapace is covered by hard plates, called scutes. Shells provide turtles with camouflage, help protect them from predators and can be used as weapons. Some turtles can also pull their head and legs back under their shell for protection.

When temperatures start to cool off in the fall, turtles will find a nice muddy place to lay low and stay warm. They can survive months with very little food or air.

After resting for so long, maybe turtles have a lot to say after they become active again.