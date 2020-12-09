Creatures find unique, helpful uses for poop

Animals use poo for many purposes, or should I say poo-poses?

Most recently, scientists found Asian honey bees in the country of Vietnam were using animal poo, also known as dung, to scare off giant hornets. The hornets are a threat to the bees, killing them all if they get to the hive.

So some of the smart bees started hauling dung and sticking it around the entrances to their hives. It worked to keep the deadly hornets away.

The scientists said this was the first time bees were seen using their searching skills to find such an unusual chemical weapon. Usually they are searching out plants for the nectar they need to survive.

“What is also interesting is that the bees themselves are not repelled by the animal feces," said scientist Heather Mattila.

Honey bees in North America already face a number of problems, including poor nutrition, chemicals put on plants to kill bugs, bacteria and other changes to their environment. Giant hornets known as "murder hornets” were recently found in Washington and Canada. Hopefully our honey bees will also discover the use poo or something else as a defense against these invaders.