Did giraffes grown long necks to fight with?

Some male animals butt heads when fighting.

This is especially true for bighorn sheep, which run at each other before hitting horns. Many other animals also lock their antlers, like elk and deer.

The fights are how the males establish who is stronger, and as a result, which male is allowed to breed with females of the species.

In a recent study, scientists said they think giraffes may have grown long necks over millions of years to fight with, which is different from the previous idea which was that giraffes grew long necks to help them reach food high up in trees.

Adult male giraffes can grow to anywhere from 16 to 19 feet tall. They are the tallest living animal on earth, and the largest plant eater. Big males may weigh 4,200 pounds, compared to around 2,600 pounds for females.

Male giraffes fight using their necks. The battles are called necking.

By looking at 17 million-year-old giraffe fossils, some scientists found “helmet-like” heads and special head and neck joints. The scientists think the headgear was used for fighting and may have been some of the best, early changes to mammal bodies allowing them to fight by butting heads.

Here are some other cool facts about giraffes. Their long necks and good eyesight help giraffes watch out for predators like lions and hyenas. To help them eat tree leaves, a giraffe tongue may be almost 2 feet long. The groups that giraffes hang out in are called towers.

One estimate has only 68,000 giraffes left in the wilds of Africa, with numbers almost cut in half in the past 30 years.