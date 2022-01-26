Dogs can tell the difference between languages

When someone speaks a different language, you quickly notice the difference. So can dogs.

Laura Cuaya, a brain researcher, and her fellow scientists used a special machine called an MRI that looked at 18 different dogs’ brains as they listened to a story read in two different languages, Spanish and Hungarian.

The dogs ranged from a Labradoodle to golden retrievers, and border collies to Australian shepherds.

The MRI machine showed different parts of the dogs’ brains were active when they heard the language they were used to compared to a new language. This suggests the dogs’ brains can tell the difference between the two.

The researchers also discovered that older dogs had a greater difference in brain activity. This could be because they have listened to humans for longer.

The two languages were also scrambled to see if the dog brains showed any difference between natural speech and the jumbled one.