Bottlenose dolphins live in warm waters around the world. They can live to 40 years old, with some females living to 60 years old.

An intelligent species, they sometimes hunt in groups for fish to eat using echolocation — making sounds that are bounced off objects — to find their prey. Bats also use echolocation to hunt insects.

In southern Brazil there is a group of about 20 dolphins that help local fishermen catch mullet, a fast-growing fish. The dolphins herd the mullet toward the men who are standing in the shallow ocean waters. Some of the dolphins will even signal the men when to throw their nets. It is a form of cooperative hunting dating back about 100 years, but only among this one group of dolphins.

To have continued for so long, the dolphins must have taught their young how to cooperate with the fishermen, just as the fishermen have taught their families how to cooperate with the dolphins.

There’s no doubt dolphins are smart. Your grandparents may remember a 1960s television show called “Flipper.” The show starred an acrobatic and helpful bottlenose dolphin. (In reality, there were five female dolphins and one male used to play the character.)

It’s not quite the same thing, but cormorants, a fish-eating bird, have also been used for more than 1,000 years to catch fish for humans. In Japan, the tradition is called Ukai.

The cormorant is tied to a leash and released into the water at night. Light attracts fish to the boat. When the bird catches a fish in its mouth, it is brought back to the fisherman’s boat where it spits out its catch. This traditional way of fishing is now mostly re-enacted for tourists.

Humans also use dogs in many ways for hunting, from hounds that chase foxes to retrievers that fetch shot birds, and pointers that find hidden birds for hunters. But these animals live with their trainers, as do the cormorants, which makes the dolphins’ behavior even more unusual and interesting.