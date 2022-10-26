Ducks, geese doing great but some bird numbers are falling

It was a good news, bad news day for bird lovers last week.

The American Bird Conservancy released a report saying waterfowl – birds like geese and ducks – are doing well across the United States. The bad news was for grassland birds. They are disappearing faster than any other species, down about one-third from where the populations stood in 1970.

Grassland birds aren’t alone, either. Shorebirds have also seen sharp declines and more than half of U.S. bird species are seeing losses, the conservancy reported.

Birds like the rufous hummingbird and golden-winged warbler, both of which can be seen in Montana, have lost half of their population in the past 50 years. The study estimated 70 bird species could be in danger in the next 50 years if action is not taken.

There are about 800 different bird species that live part of their life in North America. In Montana there are 443 bird species that have been identified.

“Everyone can make a difference to help turn declines around,” said Mike Parr, president of American Bird Conservancy, in a press release. “Everyone with a window can use simple solutions to prevent collisions. Everyone can help green their neighborhood and avoid using pesticides that harm birds. Everyone who lives in a neighborhood can bring the issues and solutions to their community and use their voice to take action.”

Several different state and federal agencies, as well as conservation and hunting groups, have invested in saving wetlands that are important to ducks, geese and other water-dependent species. That’s one reason waterfowl are doing better than other species.

“Now we want to use that precedent to work with our partners to restore bird populations, conserve habitat, and build a foundation for how we respond to the loss of other bird groups,” said Martha Williams, Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and former Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks director.