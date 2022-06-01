European starlings introduced by Shakespeare lovers

When I asked my friend what the pretty bird was at her bird feeder, she told me it was an invasive species.

Invasive species are ones not native to an area. In this case, it was a European starling. The Cornell Lab All About Birds website has some interesting notes on starlings, including the fact that they were spread in America by people who loved the writer Shakespeare. He’s the guy who wrote “Romeo and Juliet” way back in the 1590s.

“All the European Starlings in North America descended from 100 birds set loose in New York's Central Park in the early 1890s,” accord to All About Birds. “The birds were intentionally released by a group who wanted America to have all the birds that Shakespeare ever mentioned.”

Now there are an estimated 200 million starlings found across North America, from as far south as Mexico to as far north as Alaska. These strong fliers can get around.

Because they all come from the birds released in New York, they are very closely related whether they live on the West Coast or East Coast. That’s usually not a good thing, but so far they don’t seem to have a problem.

Starlings are about the same size as a robin. The colors on an adult can range from black to purple and green in the summer. Their beaks can be a bright yellow. In the winter their feathers change to brown with white spots.

They often travel in large, loud groups. You might see them swarming a bird feeder, a farmer’s field or sitting on a telephone wire chatting.

The introduction of starlings "has had a negative impact on some native hole-nesting birds, such as bluebirds and red-headed woodpeckers, competing with them for nesting sites," according to Audubon.

