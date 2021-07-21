Even tame wolf pups are no match for dogs when it comes to understanding people

No matter how much time you spend with a wolf pup, even if you raise it from birth, it won’t interact with you the same way as a dog.

Scientists recently published a study in which they took 44 dogs and 37 wolf puppies between 5 and 18 weeks old. The wolf pups were then raised with all kinds of human contact, even sleeping in the same beds and being fed by hand.

Meanwhile, the dog puppies lived with their mother and other puppies and had less contact with humans.

Then the two different canines were tested. One of the tests used a bowl to hide a treat. A clue was given into which bowl held the treat. In some tests, the scientists simply looked at the bowl with the treat, or pointed at it. In others they placed a wooden block next to the bowl with the treat.

Even with no training, the dog puppies as young as 8 weeks understood where to go and were twice as likely as wolf puppies who had spent more time around humans to guess correctly.

Other tests showed the dog puppies were more likely than the wolf pups to approach a stranger.