Do you ever wish you had four hands, or maybe eight arms like an octopus?

I was wishing I had an extra set of small hands when I was working on my dad’s old boat last weekend. The narrow area made it hard to get one hand in to screw in bolts. It was frustrating and took a lot longer than it seemed like it should.

I remember when I was young, my dad was always volunteering me to help him out. (Now we call that “voluntold,” meaning you’re not volunteering, you’re doing what you’re told.) I would lift the logs we were sawing for firewood onto the sawhorse and then hold and move them as he cut them into fireplace-sized chunks.

When we went boating, I was the first mate. I would guide the boat off the trailer and tie it off on the dock while he parked the car and trailer. When we came into shore, I would jump off to keep the boat from getting scratched up too bad on the shore. I’d also help ease the boat into the dock.

My wife was always really good at helping carry all of our gear down to the boat. We nicknamed her Sherpa, after the famous mountain guides who carry gear for climbers of Mount Everest. When rafting on the Smith River, my friend Russ is always helping others take down their tents and load their gear in the morning.

I used to envy my dad because he got to use the chainsaw and drive the boat while I did the grunt work. But now I realize he was teaching me what to do at the same time I was helping making it a lot easier for him to do his work and be in charge of driving the boat.

It’s surprising how even a little kindness is welcomed. So when you see your mom and dad, other family members or friends struggling to do something, offer your assistance. We could all use an extra hand, and it can also be an opportunity to learn.