Ewe are what ewe wear, bighorn sheep study finds

In the animal world, large antlers or horns are often a sign of the male’s health. Big antlers equals a strong male. This is important because for animals to survive, having the best males and females breeding creates a stronger species. This is sometimes called survival of the fittest.

A recent study in Canada suggests horn size of female bighorn sheep may also be an important indicator of health. Research by Samuel Deakin for the University of Alberta found that female bighorns with smaller horns tended to give birth to fewer baby bighorns, called lambs.

To reach this conclusion, Deakin looked at 45 years of bighorn sheep research. He found that female bighorns, called ewes, with larger horns had lambs when they were younger, and had more lambs for a longer period.

Bighorn sheep are found across the Rocky Mountains. Like other wildlife, their populations fell due to unregulated hunting in the early 1900s before conservation efforts restored them. Some populations have struggled to survive, with pneumonia infections capable of killing entire bands of sheep.

Male bighorns, called rams, are known for the curled horns they grow. Deakin’s study suggests that killing large males may be hurting the reproduction and health of bighorn sheep herds.

Male bighorns may live nine to 12 years while female ages range from 10 to 14 years. Rams can grow to around 300 pounds, with horns that weigh 40 pounds, while females weigh around 130 pounds.

The best time to see bighorn sheep is during the winter when they move to valleys from their mountainside homes.