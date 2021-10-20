Feathers reveal clues to a bird's birthplace

Ever heard of strontium? Sounds like a character in a Marvel Comics movie, someone with superhuman powers.

Actually, strontium is a chemical that is found everywhere. It leaks out from rocks and into the soil and water. From there, plants and animals absorb the chemical.

Recent research by scientists at the University of Cincinnati used the chemical to find out more about birds. By taking feathers from kestrels, goshawks and other raptors they could locate the general area where the birds had most likely hatched from their eggs and grew up.

By analyzing the feathers for another chemical, hydrogen, the scientists can zero in even more on the place where birds were born.

Such information can help scientists track birds that migrate. This is important information that can help show why birds may change where the fly, maybe because a forest has been logged or developed in some other way. This helps researchers understand human effects on birds that migrate.