Free fishing rods provided for youngsters to use in NE Montana

If you live in northeastern Montana and don’t have a fishing rod but want to go fishing, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has a program that provides free rods and basic gear.

The 350 fishing poles are spread out at 41 different towns as part of the “Kids to Fish” program. The rod also comes with hooks, bobbers and sinkers. Loaner rods are already rigged with a bobber, split-shot, and a hook. They should be ready to go if you just add bait like worms, a piece of corn or a flavored marshmallow. Grasshoppers are also great bait if you can catch them.

Anglers can change the set-up however they want to target the fish they are seeking, FWP noted. If you are fishing a creek, for example, you probably don’t need a bobber. Bobbers are great for ponds and lakes.

“Although it takes quite a bit of time and effort to maintain, replace, and travel around to all the loaner locations, it’s worth it if it gets someone out fishing who wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity,” said Marc Kloker, FWP Region 6 Information and Education Program manager.

The rods and equipment must be brought back to the place where they were borrowed, hopefully in good condition so other youngsters can use them.

“The many business owners and organizations who participate in the program deserve special thanks,” Kloker added. “They’re helping a lot of kids have fun on the water this summer.”

If anyone is looking to check out a large number of rods (more than 20) for a particular event, contact either the Glasgow or Havre FWP offices. For a list of the towns and locations where rods can be picked up, log on to FWP’s website at https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/regions/region6.