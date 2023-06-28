Did you know all toads are frogs, but not all frogs are toads?

Frogs are called toads when they have thicker, drier skin, according to Bill Hamilton, an assistant professor of biology at Penn State University. Toads have bumpier skin and are often brown which helps them hide. Thick skin also allows toads to stay away from water longer.

Another way to tell a toad from a frog is how they move. Toads tend to walk while frogs like to hop.

Both are amphibians, meaning they need water to lay their eggs in. When the eggs hatch, the tadpoles live in the water until they get big enough to walk on land. They both “sing” and eat all kinds of bugs and insects.

In Wyoming, a team of federal and state partners have worked to preserve the rare Wyoming toad. They have been bred in laboratories since 1993 and released in the wild to help boost their numbers. This month, almost 700 Wyoming toads were set free near Laramie, the only place they are found in the state. This was the fifth year of releasing adult toads instead of tadpoles, which haven’t survived well.

The toads were believed to be extinct until a small population was found in that area in the 1980s. The wild population of Wyoming toads is not able to live without human help. They still face several threats, including a disease called chytridiomycosis that has been very deadly for amphibians across North American.

Because toads and frogs are so sensitive to chemicals, pollution and changes in the environment, scientists see them as a warning sign that the environment is in trouble. Across the world, it’s estimated about one-third of all amphibians are at risk.

So when you see a toad or frog, it is a sign that the environment is healthy. Be nice and let them go about their business hopping or walking around in search of bugs to eat.