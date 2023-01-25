From tiny bugs to big bison, they all play a role in a healthy ecosystem

From bugs to bison, each species — no matter how small — has an important role to play in an ecosystem.

An ecosystem can be as small as your backyard, or as big as Yellowstone National Park. It includes plants, animals, weather and things like bugs that live in the soil. It also includes things that aren’t alive.

Together, all these parts help move energy around. For example, grass will store vitamins and other nutrients drawn from the soil and water that will help a bison calf grow when it eats the grass. The bison’s poop will help fertilize the soil so more grass and other plants can grow.

Here’s another big phrase that’s important in an ecosystem: biological diversity or biodiversity. This is one way of measuring the health of an ecosystem. Biodiversity can be measured by the number of different species (also called richness) and the number of each species (also called evenness).

The biodiversity and all the plant and animal activities that are protected in Yellowstone National Park help create a healthy ecosystem. The park still has most of the wildlife that has lived there for thousands of years. This is unusual in the United States because humans have built houses, cities, roads, farms and ranches which can alter ecosystems.

Yellowstone’s variety of wildlife and plants is due, in part, to the different types of areas inside the park. There are high mountains and lower sagebrush country. There are hot pools, forests and meadows. All of these are connected, sometimes by streams and rivers, but also by animals and even the air that moves between them.

Biodiversity helps ecosystems survive when there are dramatic events like floods or fire. You can learn more on the park’s website at www.nps.gov/yell/learn/nature/cycles-and-processes.htm.

– Yellowstone National Park