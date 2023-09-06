When it comes to eating a big, filling meal, the Gans’ egg-eating snake rules.

The African snakes only grow to about 3 feet long, but for their size they can outmatch a much larger Burmese python, in relation to what they eat.

Using its stretchy skin between its jawbones, the snake can eat eggs much larger than its head.

After swallowing the eggs whole, the snake uses its spine to crack the shell. The gooey egg contents are swallowed while the snake vomits up the broken egg shell.

Burmese pythons can eat much bigger prey, such as deer weighing 70 pounds and 100-pound alligators. They grow to 23 feet long and are as big around as a telephone pole. But in relation to their size, pythons can’t compete with the Gans’ egg-eating snake. If they were the same size, the Gans’ could eat prey twice the size of a python.

Biologist Bruce Jayne at the University of Cincinnati discovered the egg-eating snakes.

“People focus on big snakes eating big things, but if you correct for their size, these little guys are pretty scary,” he said.

Gans’ egg-eater has no teeth to get in the way when it swallows large eggs, making it pretty harmless. Even so, the snake will rub its scales together to make a hissing sound and strike at predators to scare them away.

“It’s comical because it’s all bluff,” Jayne said. “They’re toothless wonders.”

— Brett French, Gazette Outdoors editor