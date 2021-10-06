Get the poop on pigeons from new book

Pigeons may be one of the most well-known birds. After all, they are found around the world, often in cities where they are visible in parks.

Also known as rock doves, the birds are not native to North America, but they have done well since coming here in the 1600s.

Bird-lover and cartoonist Rosemary Mosco has written a book about all things pigeon — “A Pocket Guide to Pigeon Watching: Getting to Know the World's Most Misunderstood Bird.” Here are some of the fun things she notes in the book:

• Like dogs, pigeons pant when they get hot. They can even breathe deeply and pant at the same time.

• Pigeons have three eyelids per eye.

• Pigeon poop has been used to make gunpowder, soften leather and fertilize crops.

• The word pigeon is French and comes from the Latin word pipiare, meaning chirp or cheep.

• Pigeons are members of the Columbidae family which also includes the dodo, a now extinct flightless bird, and the Victoria crowned pigeon, which can weigh up to 5 pounds and has a feathery hat-like crest.