Glowing gophers: Small mammals have several cool abilities

Animals that dig underground are called fossorial. The word comes from the Latin word fossor, which means digger.

In Montana, two small animals that are fossorial are the northern and Idaho pocket gophers. They get their name from fur-lined cheeks. In these pockets they carry food, usually plants they have collected.

Pocket gophers have some other cool gifts for living mostly underground. One is they have really long claws for digging. Their lips can be closed behind their big front teeth so they can use their teeth to dig without getting dirt in their mouths.

Their hips are narrow and their skin is loose, making it easier for them to turn around in their burrows. When they can’t turn around, they use their sensitive tail and whiskers to help them back up.

Pocket gophers also glow orangish-pink in the dark when you shine an ultraviolet flashlight on them. Their glow is called bioluminescence. Pocket gophers, and many other animals, have a chemical in their skin or fur that takes sunlight and turns it into a different kind of light. Opossums and flying squirrels are two other animals that glow, in addition to some birds, salamanders and insects.